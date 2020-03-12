Pharmacovigilance Market Opportunities And Analysis By Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturer, Forecast 2020-2026

The Pharmacovigilance study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Pharmacovigilance report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2018 to 2026. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region.

The Pharmacovigilance market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, production capacity, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Market Size – USD 4.33 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research and development for advanced Pharmacovigilance

Leading Players in the Pharmacovigilance Market: Accenture, Clinquest Group B.V., Cognizant, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, IBM Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc. Capgemini, ITClinical, IMD global, Foresight Group International AG, TAKE Solutions Ltd., PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica, Wipro Ltd., and United BioSource Corporation.

Competitive landscape

The Pharmacovigilance Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies in order to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually expanding their focus on product personalization by way of customer interaction.

Pharmacovigilance Market segment by Regions/Countries: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Clinical trial phase (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Service providers (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

In-house

Contract Outsourcing

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Research Organization

Industrial

