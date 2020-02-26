Pharmaceutical Robots Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Pharmaceutical Robots market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

The soaring demand for new drugs and formulations has egged a number of pharmaceutical companies to explore new ways to make better and less expensive drugs. This is a key factor propelling the pharmaceutical robots market. The demand for automated filling, inspection, and packaging in pharmaceutical manufacturing are other factors driving the market. The use of robots in potentially hazardous settings such as those prone to radioactive radiations, biological dangers, and cross-contamination in cleanrooms has boosted the uptake of robots in the pharmaceutical industry. Various advantages of using pharmaceutical robots include remarkably high precision and speed in drug formulation, significantly reduced overhead costs, elimination in human error, and high reproducibility. Rising awareness of these benefits is expected to fuel the application of pharmaceutical robots.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Market Potential

Robotic technologies are increasingly being adopted in automated syringe assemblies, inspections, and packaging. The use of pharmaceutical robots is gaining prominence in sterile environments. This is attributed to their dexterity and reliability in reducing risks arising from environmental contamination and in eliminating cross-contamination between humans and components. Witnessing the vast potential of robots in the pharmaceutical sector, leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical process equipment are making product innovations.

Steriline, a global manufacturer and supplier of specialized process equipment in the pharmaceutical sector, has recently expanded its robotics solutions for the aseptic processing of pharmaceutical products. The European manufacturer will preview its new Robotic Pulsed Light Sterilizer (RPLS1) at interpack 2017, a leading event scheduled to take place in Düsseldorf starting May 4, 2017. The robotic solution is the first-of-its kind to adopt the pulsed light sterilizer technology for ready-to-use (RTU) nest sterilization. RPLS1 can be connected to any RTU filling machine and can sterilize cartridges, syringes, and vials. Easy and cost-effective to install, the robotic device boasts of a processing capacity of 120 tubs/h. Besides enhanced efficiency, it is safe as well, claims the company.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Regional Outlook

The regional markets for pharmaceutical robots covered in the report are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific, among them, is a lucrative market that is expected expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growing number of domestic industrial robotic companies, advances in the pharmaceutical sector, and soaring investment in the robotics industry are the key factors boosting the pharmaceutical robots market in the region. In addition, growing number of conferences and exhibitions aimed to create awareness about the adoption of automated technologies is also expected to stimulate the demand for pharmaceutical robots.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Competitive Analysis

Major companies operating in the global pharmaceutical robots market, profiled in the report are Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Denso Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Universal Robots A/S, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Pharmaceutical Robots market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

