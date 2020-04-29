PHARMACEUTICAL MASS FLOW CONTROLLER INDUSTRY OUTLOOK TO 2025: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, SHARE, FUTURE PROSPECT, KEY COMPANIES AND KEY REGIONS

The Global Pharmaceutical Mass Flow Controller market is growing rapidly due to rising need for reliable and efficient measurement of liquid and gas flow. There are many challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry while productions of various products, hence precise measurements are required to control and accuracy throughout the production processes.

By using mass flow controllers, pharmaceutical companies have improved accuracy and reliability of air flow measurement; improved performance of the air handling units; and reduced installation and maintenance costs.

Global Pharmaceutical Mass Flow Controller Market

As medical & Pharmaceutical market is growing due to growing aging population, hence the mass flow controller for the pharmaceutical industry is expected grow with more opportunities.

By Material, it is segmented into Exotic Alloys, Stainless Steel, and Others. The mass flow controllers made of exotic alloys have highly corrosive, can deal with high pressure and temperature. The market for these controllers is rapidly growing in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, and chemicals.

By Flow Rate, the market is segmented into High Flow Rate, Low Flow Rate, and Medium Flow Rate. The Low Flow Rate segment of the mass flow controller market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising demand from medical and pharmaceuticals industries for various applications.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global mass flow controller market due to growing advancement in medical technology and development in healthcare devices.

Bronkhorst’s launched a new product: ultrasonic flow meter, the ES-FLOW™ in June 2017. This volumetric Liquid Flow Meters is mainly for low flow ranges and a wide range of liquids can be measured regardless of their fluid density, viscosity and temperature.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Azbil Corporation, Alicat Scientific, Brooks Instrument, Horiba, Bronkhorst, Burkert, Parker Hannifin, MKS Instruments, Sierra Instruments, Sensirion, Vogtlin, Tokyo Keiso, and Teledyne Hastings.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Scope of the Report:

By Product Type

Thermal Flow Meter

Differential Pressure Flow Meter

Coriolis Mass Flow Meter

By Fluids

Liquid

Solid

Gas

