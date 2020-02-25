PET Foam Industry By Application (Wind Energy, Marine, Packaging, Building & Construction, Transportation, and Others), and By Grade (Low-Density & High-Density) – Global Market Expected to Reach US 24.45 Billion by 2025

Global PET Foam Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The market growth is mainly driven by the rising demand from end-use applications in conventional and non-conventional fields. Growing energy demand across the globe and end-user consumer product sales mostly because of the increase in the developing region population are driving this market. The strengthening of the purchase ability in these demographics such as the Asia Pacific region is eventually driving the PET Foam industry. The overall market is projected to show gradual growth considering the rise in the subsequent industries & expected to settle in the near future.

Click To Get Sample Of This Report

The PET Foam Market is expected to reach USD 24.45 Billion by 2025 from USD 17.41 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2019 to 2025. The market is analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and RoW (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia Pacific region holds the highest market about 40% of the total market share in 2018. Further, the Asia Pacific market is also considered as one of the fastest-growing regions with a CAGR of 5.32%. As the ever-growing construction industry in the region is driving this market in the region. Specifically, countries like China and India, are witnessing rapid growth in their construction industry.

SWOT Analysis of PET Foam Industry:

Strength:

Increasing demand from the wind energy sector

Weakness:

The expense of conventional PET Foam

Opportunities:

The presence of a booming construction industry

Threats:

The major market player in PET Foam Industry are Armacell International S.A., 3A Composite, Gurit Holding, DIAB Group, BASF SE, Sekisui Plastics, DIAB Group, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Gurit Holding, Carbon-Core Corp, and 10 more companies information is provided in the report.

PET Foam Industry Segmentation:

By Application:

Wind Energy

Packaging

Building & Construction

Transportation

Marine

Others

By PET foam Grade:

Low-density Foam

High-density Foam

Directly Get Copy of this Research Report with 115 Pages, and Detailed Market Analysis @ https://globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11623

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Industry Scope

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

Executive Summary Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.11. Patent & Standards

Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. The threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. The intensity of Competitive Rivalry

PET Foam Industry, By Application

6.1 Wind Energy

6.2 Marine

6.3 Packaging

6.4 Building & Construction

6.5 Transportation

6.6 Other

PET Foam Industry, By Grade (&

7.1 Low-Density

7.2 High-Density

8. Geographical Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. RoE

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. RoAPAC

8.5. RoW

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.1.1. Brazil

8.5.1.2. Argentina

8.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

9.1 Armacell International S.A.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product Overview

9.1.4 Current Development

9.2 Hexcel Corporation

9.3 Gurit Holding

9.4 DIAB Group

9.5 BASF SE

9.6 Sekisui Plastics

9.7 DIAB Group

9.8 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

9.9 Gurit Holding

9.10 Carbon-Core Corp

Competitive Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

10.3.1. Investments & Expansions

10.3.2. New Product Launches

10.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Available Customizations

11.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)