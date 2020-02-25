PET Foam Industry By Application (Wind Energy, Marine, Packaging, Building & Construction, Transportation, and Others), and By Grade (Low-Density & High-Density) – Global Market Expected to Reach US 24.45 Billion by 2025

Global PET Foam Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The market growth is mainly driven by the rising demand from end-use applications in conventional and non-conventional fields. Growing energy demand across the globe and end-user consumer product sales mostly because of the increase in the developing region population are driving this market. The strengthening of the purchase ability in these demographics such as the Asia Pacific region is eventually driving the PET Foam industry. The overall market is projected to show gradual growth considering the rise in the subsequent industries & expected to settle in the near future.
The PET Foam Market is expected to reach USD 24.45 Billion by 2025 from USD 17.41 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2019 to 2025. The market is analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and RoW (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia Pacific region holds the highest market about 40% of the total market share in 2018. Further, the Asia Pacific market is also considered as one of the fastest-growing regions with a CAGR of 5.32%. As the ever-growing construction industry in the region is driving this market in the region. Specifically, countries like China and India, are witnessing rapid growth in their construction industry.
SWOT Analysis of PET Foam Industry:
Strength:
Increasing demand from the wind energy sector
Weakness:
The expense of conventional PET Foam
Opportunities:
The presence of a booming construction industry
Threats:
The major market player in PET Foam Industry are Armacell International S.A., 3A Composite, Gurit Holding, DIAB Group, BASF SE, Sekisui Plastics, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Carbon-Core Corp, and 10 more companies information is provided in the report.
PET Foam Industry Segmentation:
By Application:
- Wind Energy
- Packaging
- Building & Construction
- Transportation
- Marine
- Others
By PET foam Grade:
- Low-density Foam
- High-density Foam
