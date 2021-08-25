Persulfates Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Persulfates Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Persulfates Market was valued at USD 550.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 845.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Persulfates market are listed in the report.

United Initiators

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Ak-Kim Kimya

Adeka Corporation

VR Persulfates

Peroxychem

Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company

Heibei Yatai Electrochemistry Company

Hebei Jiheng Group