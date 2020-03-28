Personal Protective Equipment Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2032

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Personal Protective Equipment market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Personal Protective Equipment is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at USD _ million/billion. The report segments the personal protective equipment market by types which includes eye and face protection, head protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection and hand protection among others. In terms of application, the report segments the personal protective equipment market into real estate and construction, oil and gas, petrochemicals, power and energy, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals and transportation among others. In addition, the report also segments the personal protective equipment market by region into Istanbul and rest of Turkey.

Personal protective equipment market includes various kinds of protective instrument used for workplace safety. There are various types of personal protective equipment used presently including head protection, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. The others segment includes neck protection, protection against prolonged immersion in water and other equipment used during emergency. These protective equipment find application across various industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemicals and mining among others. Increasing awareness about workplace safety is one of the major factors fueling the demand for personal protective equipment in Turkey.

Istanbul, Ankara, Mersin and Kayseri among others are some of the major cities fueling the demand for personal protective equipment in Turkey. EU Workplace Health and Safety Directive acts as Turkish Health and Safety Legislation. The effect of these regulations is expected to be high in the coming years boosting the demand for personal protective equipment.

This report has been segmented by type, by application and by region and also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs), Porters five forces analysis and value chain of the personal protective equipment market. The study highlights current market trends and also provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. We have also covered the current market scenario for personal protective equipment market and highlighted its future trends that will impact demand. By region, the market has been segmented into Istanbul and Rest of Turkey. The present market size and forecast until 2020 have been provided in the report. In addition, average selling price for each of the types and applications are also covered within the scope of the report.

The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of personal protective equipment market in Turkey. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants with company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments in the field of personal protective equipment market. 3M Co., Rahman Group, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd. (Golden Chang), Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber p.l.c., JAL Group, Honeywell Safety Products, ELTEN GmbH and COFRA Holding AG among others are some of the key players in the personal protective equipment market in Turkey.

The report segments Turkey Personal Protective Equipment Market as:

Turkey Personal Protective Equipment Market: By Region

Istanbul

Rest of Turkey

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the above mentioned regions

Turkey Personal Protective Equipment Market: By Type

Eye and Face Protection

Head Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Professional Footwear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Others

Turkey Personal Protective Equipment Market: By Application

Real Estate and Construction

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Power and Energy

Manufacturing

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Others

