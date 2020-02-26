Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets Market Insights & Deep Analysis, Future Scenario Till 2025

Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets are jackets of buoyant or inflatable construction, for supporting the wearer in deep water and preventing drowning. Life Vests are essential piece of gear for boating, fishing, and various water sports. Its designed to keep the wearers head above the water, either in a vertical of face-up position depending on the type.
In 2017, the global Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets include
Survitec
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
The Coleman Company
Hansen Protection
Drger
Johnson Outdoors
Kent Sporting Goods
LALIZAS
Mustang Survival
ONeill
International Safety Products
SECUMAR
SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.
Dongtai Jianghai
Stormy Lifejackets
Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
MW Watersports
SeaSafe Systems
Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment
Aqua Life
Eyson
Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology
Market Size Split by Type
Foam Life Jackets
Inflatable Life Jackets
Hybrid Life Jackets
Market Size Split by Application
Adults
Kids
Animals
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Personal Flotation Devices Life Jackets market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
