Personal Finance App Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Intuit Personal Capital, Lampo Licensing, Wally Yachts, Acorns Grow

Over the next five years, RFM (Research for Markets) projects that Personal Finance App will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

The key players covered in this report:

Intuit

Personal Capital,

Lampo Licensing,

Wally Yachts,

Acorns Grow

Robinhood Financial

Capital One Financial

Wealthfront

Credit Karma

Personal financial app is a software used to manage the money and hitting the financial goals.

Managing money, sticking to a budget and even handling investment decisions are easier than ever before with today’s crop of personal finance apps.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Personal Finance App market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Android

IOS

Segmentation by application:

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Desktop

Laptops

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Finance App market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Personal Finance App market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Finance App players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Finance App with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Personal Finance App submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

