Personal Cloud Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Personal Cloud Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Personal Cloud Market was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 528.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Personal Cloud market are listed in the report.

Dropbox

Google

Apple

Microsoft Corporation

SpiderOak

AWS

Copy

Egnyte

Box

Seagate Technology