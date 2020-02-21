Performance Additives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Performance Additives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global performance additives market was valued at USD 70.22 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 138.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

market size, market share, market positioning, product type

Arkema SA

Evonik

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

DOW Chemical Company

Clariant

Altana

Huntsman

Cytec Solvay

Lanxess AG