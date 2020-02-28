Peptone Powder Market : Advancements and Efficient Clinical Outcomes would Drive the Industry Growth with Top Key Player’s Analysis

According to a report published by TMR market, the Peptone Powder economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The peptone powder market is segmented on the basis of its application into different industries such as food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, research institutions and other applications. Other applications include Diagnostics, Culture industries etc. Peptone powder is also used by microbiologist and scientists in veterinary institutes, hospitals, wastewater treatment plants, and pharma industry for research work. Thus market demand from these industries is higher. Furthermore, peptone powder is also used in the production of antibiotics, vaccines, and oral insulin through fermentation method and hence market demand from pharmaceutical industry is high. Animal free soy peptone powder and lactalbumin hydrolysates peptone powders are used for fermentation, culture media and vaccine stabilizers. Peptone powder is also used in other non-media applications such as electroplating, cosmetics and in special dietary products.

On the basis of type, peptone powder market can be segmented into microbial peptone, animal peptone, and veg peptone. Veg peptones are made from plant and grains such as wheat, pea and potato and no animal meat is used for its production. Plant-based peptones offer a new supplementation source with potentially strong performance characteristics. Market demand for vegetable derived peptone powder is more. Microbial peptone powder is majorly used in the microbial fermentation process. Veg Pectin is best known as a gelling agent and widely used in jams, marmalade, jellies, and fruit conserves, and market demand from the food industry and global ingredient and dietary supplement are rapidly growing.

Based on geography, the peptone powder market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific is a major exporter and consumer market for peptone powder as growing application in food and biotechnology industries.

Peptone Powder Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Peptone powder provides a wide range of benefits to the microorganisms due to its complex composition. The peptone powder is suitable for cell culture and is commonly used in the microbiological culture media. These versatile characteristics are driving peptone powder market demand. Peptone powder also various other applications such as peptone derived from casein is used in hair shampoo and hydrolyzed proteins are used in the electroplating process. Thus, market demand from other industries such as cosmetics is expected to grow over the forecast period. The plant-based peptones are becoming increasing popular in culture media as an alternative to meat peptones, due to the stringent regulations and diseases associated with animal-based peptone powders. This has given the boost to the growth of veg peptone market segment in global peptone powder market.

Peptone Powder Market Key Players:

The market for peptone powder is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and international players. BD Biosciences is one of the global leading producers of peptone powders and offers a wide range of meat peptones and animal-free peptone products. Some of the other key players which especially deals in business of Peptone Powder market are; Solabia, Kerry, Titan Biotech, Friesland Campina Domo, Guizhou Xinhua Biotech development Co.,Ltd, Ketai, Tianjiu, China Zhongshi Duqing Biotech Co., Ltd, Organotechnie, Fenglin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tatua, Biotecnica, Neogen Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

