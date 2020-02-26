Peptide Therapeutics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2015 – 2020

XploreMR offers a 6-year forecast of the global peptide therapeutics market between 2015 and 2020. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in all seven regions that influence the current environment and future status of the peptide therapeutics market over the forecast period.

This XploreMR report examines the peptide therapeutics market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the peptide therapeutics market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

The global peptide therapeutics market report begins with defining ‘what are peptides’ and the various drug classes using peptides with regard to various ailments. It is followed by an overview of the global peptide therapeutics market. The overview section includes XMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that are influencing growth of the peptide therapeutics market. It also includes an insight into upcoming drug pipeline of various drug makers using peptides and market shares of major players, apart from region-specific regulations. Impact analyses of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model have been included in the ‘global peptide therapeutics market report’ to better equip customers and readers with region specific trends and insights.

The primary driving factors for peptide therapeutics are significant increase in cases of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and osteoporosis. Further, increase in cancer incidences have also triggered the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. Research indicates that brain disorders including developmental, psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases represent a significant disease burden in terms of human suffering and economic cost across the globe. These pump demand for peptide-based drugs for major ailments. The primary factor hampering growth of the peptide market is rising product complexity and lack of skilled labour to manufacture these drugs.

The global peptide therapeutics market is segmented based on disease indications. These include cancer. Respitaory, CNS, cardio-vascular, metabolic disorders and others. A detailed analysis has been provided for all ten categories of diseases and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The report has also been segmented based on various drug administration channels such oral and parenteral. A deep analyses along with market attractiveness for each of the categories have been provided in the report

The next section of the report highlights the peptide therapeutics market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the peptide therapeutics market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the peptide therapeutics market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

The above sections – by disease indication, route of administration and region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the peptide therapeutics market for the period 2014 –2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the forecast period, i.e. 2014–2020.

To ascertain the market size of peptide therapeutics, we have also considered revenue generated by drug manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the peptide therapeutics market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the peptide therapeutics market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the peptide therapeutics market.

The peptide therapeutics’ market segments in terms of disease indication, route of administration and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the peptide therapeutics market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the peptide therapeutics market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for the ten disease indications across the globe in the near future, XploreMR developed the peptide therapeutics market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on peptide therapeutics, ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain of the peptide therapeutics product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are peptide therapeutics manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the peptide therapeutics value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in peptide therapeutics marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the drug makers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Key players include Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bachem Holding AG, Eli Lilly & Co., Ipsen, Lonza, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Polypeptide Group, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Key Segments Covered Disease Indication Cancer CNS indications Cardiovascular Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infections Haematological disorders Gastrointestinal Disorders Respiratory Disorders Acromegaly Others (includes pain therapeutics, osteoporosis, etc.)

By Route of Drug Administration Oral Parenteral

Key Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

Key Companies Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bachem Holding AG, Eli Lilly & Co., Ipsen, Lonza, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Polypeptide Group, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited"

