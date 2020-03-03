People Counting System Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations by 2017 – 2025

Global People Counting System Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The People Counting System market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the People Counting System are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global People Counting System market.

The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

The rising number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and retail stores is boosting the adoption of people counting technologies worldwide. Retailers need to monitor footfalls at their shops periodically to remain competitive. By knowing the traffic to sales ratio, retailers can accurately compare stores on the basis of sales volume. Moreover, the availability of easy set-up and low-cost solutions is escalating the growth of the market. The market is also witnessing a sharp rise in the demand for people counting solutions in the transport sector. The future of the market looks bright with technological advancements.

On the other hand, the robust growth of the e-commerce industry and the expanding online sales channel pose a considerable threat to the brick and mortar commerce, which in turn is adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Global People Counting System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of supermarkets, retail stores, and shopping malls are attracting international players to invest in the region. In addition, conducive government initiatives are encouraging the presence of foreign retailers in India, which is also leading to the rising number of retail stores in Asia Pacific. Countries such as China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore will be the sites of high growth rate throughout the same span.

Moreover, the presence of infrastructure such as train stations, airports, and bus stations along with a large number of upcoming projects are triggering the deployment of people counting systems. The expansion of the hospitality industry is also facilitating the growth of the region.

Global People Counting System Market: Competitive Landscape

Product innovation and technological advancements are of critical importance to key manufacturers in the global people counting system market to stay relevant in the market. They are focusing on portfolio diversification through partnerships and mergers in order to strengthen their position in the market. Some of the key players in the global people counting system market are Axis Communication AB, RetailNext Inc., InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., IEE S.A., Eurotech S.p.A., Countwise LLC, Xovis AG, Axiomatic Technology Limited, IRIS-GmbH, IEE S.A., Point Grey Research Inc., and ShopperTrak.

