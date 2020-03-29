Pentaerythritol Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

competitive landscape includes market share and company profiles of major participants in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report are Perstorp, Mitsui Chemicals, Hubei Yichang Chemical Group Co., Ltd and so on. The market players are profiled using attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the field of pentaerythritol.

For this research, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade and technical writing, Internet sources, statistical data from Government websites, trade associations and agencies. This approach has proven to be most reliable, effective and successful for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

To manage the scope of the research certain assumptions were made. All the market estimates and forecast have been calculated on the basis of sales and consumption. Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report and price has been kept constant throughout the year for calculating market size. Given that different end-users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to region while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. The global average bulk prices of chemicals have been used for computation of value of market.