Penetration Testing Market Study Report, Global Opportunities, Size Estimates, Key Player, Forthcoming Stratigies And Future Forecast 2023

The penetration testing market is estimated reach 3.2 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to the rising need for protection from various cyber-attacks and the growing number of connected device users across the globe. The market is further driven by the increasing deployment of web & cloud-based business applications across organizations. In addition to these, increasing security needs of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rising Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend across various organizations are expected to propel the penetration testing market growth over the coming years.

Penetration testing, also known as ethical hacking or pen-testing, is primarily a framework to test the network, computer system, or web applications, to identify security vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit. Moreover, it helps in improving the current security procedures on information systems and supporting applications. Penetration testing can be automated with software applications and it can also be performed manually. The major aim of penetration testing is to find the gap in security system. This can also be used to test an organization’s security policy, its adherence to compliance requirements, its employees’ security awareness, and the organization’s ability to identify and respond to security incidents.

Wireless penetration testing is growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Penetration testing services are being used in securing wireless infrastructures and the associated connected devices. With the emerging IoT and BYOD trends, the increasing number of connected devices are more prone to vulnerabilities and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). The wireless penetration testing is expected to witness a high CAGR in the global penetration testing market during the forecast period. The wireless penetration testing helps in finding Wi-Fi networks, including wireless fingerprinting, information leakage and signal leakage, to restrict cyber-attacks.

The major players operating in the global penetration testing market include Core Security SDI Corporation, IBM Corporation, Rapid7, Inc., First eye Inc., WhiteHat Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Context Information Security, Checkmarx, and others. To expand the market, the majority of vendors are adopting new technologies and product launches to gain competitive advantage in the global market. The penetration testing market is largely driven by new product launches and acquisition. Moreover, there are only a few tools such as Nessus, Nmap, Aircracking, among others, which are being used for penetration testing purposes. In 2016, Github Inc. has launched Datasploit by using Phishing technology that has been beneficial for security researchers and cyber-investigators.

