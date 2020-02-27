Penetration Testing Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2018 – 2028

Penetration Testing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Penetration Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Penetration Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Penetration Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

Apart from the pressing need of business entities to bulwark their IT systems from malicious attacks or unlawful access, there are the other factors too promoting the global market for penetration testing. Prominent among those is the rapid unveiling of better products by astute players. Besides, rise of BYOD culture and proliferating applications of IoT is also proving beneficial for the market.

However, there are a few hiccups threatening to derail the stellar growth of the market. One of them is the acute shortage of capable cyber security personnel who can analyze properly the exact issue and respond accordingly. Apart from that, market players are yet to tap into the SMEs who have limited budgets and hence can’t earmark large amounts for sophisticated security processes. Additionally, limited knowledge about the various available cyber security solutions, namely network testing, penetration testing, and firewalls is also a challenge facing the market.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Market Potential

Numerous enterprises worldwide still use mobile and web applications that have vulnerabilities which in case exploited can cause immense financial losses to the company. This vast untapped opportunity means the market is primed to grow at double digits in the next couple of years. The wireless penetration testing, intended to secure wireless infrastructures and devices connected via it, will likely spell maximum growth scope for the market. The government and defense sectors are expected to generate most of the demand in the market since they need to protect their critical data and applications from every conceivable advanced threats. IT and telecom, retail, and BFSI are also expected to drive up demand in the near future.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a key market, powered primarily by the U.S. which is home to some of the most penetration testing companies. Surging data breaches and an increasing uptake of cloud computing solutions and services is also serving to stoke the market in the region.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for penetration testing is witnessing healthy competition on account of astute players emphasizing on product development and forging strategic partnerships with other players. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Acunetix, Cigital, Inc., Checkmarx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Qualys, Inc., IBM, Synopsys, Inc., and Portswigger Ltd.

The global penetration testing market can be segmented into the following:

Global Penetration Testing Market, by Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

The Penetration Testing Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

