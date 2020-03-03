Pen-testing Market Extracts Pen-testing Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Pen-testing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pen-testing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Pen-testing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pen-testing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Pen-testing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2438016&source=atm

The key players covered in this study

Synopsys(Cigital)

Acunetix

Checkmarx

Qualys

Rapid7

CA Technologies(Veracode)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Whitehat Security

Trustwave Holdings

Contrast Security

Portswigger

Wireshark

Netsparker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Penetration Testing

Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pen-testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pen-testing development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pen-testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Each market player encompassed in the Pen-testing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Pen-testing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Report at a discounted price exclusively!!! Purchase before the offer ends!!!

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2438016&source=atm

What insights readers can gather from the Pen-testing market report?

A critical study of the Pen-testing market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Pen-testing market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Pen-testing landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Pen-testing market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Pen-testing market share and why? What strategies are the Pen-testing market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Pen-testing market? What factors are negatively affecting the Pen-testing market growth? What will be the value of the global Pen-testing market by the end of 2029?

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/checkout?rep_id=2438016&licType=S&source=atm

Why Choose Pen-testing Market Report?