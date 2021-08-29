PC As A Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market PC As A Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global PC as a Service Market was valued at USD 9.81 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 323.20 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 54.7 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the PC As A Service market are listed in the report.

Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)

CompuCom Systems (Office Depot)

Lenovo Group Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Service IT Direct (Bizbang)

HEMMersbach GmbH & Co. Kg

Telia Company AB

StarHub

SHI International Corp