Patient Slings: Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2025

In this Patient Slings: market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hoyer
Invacare
Medline
Drive Medical
Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh)
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Prism Medical Ltd.
Guldmann Inc.
ETAC AB
Handicare as
Joerns Healthcare, LLC
Silvalea Ltd.
Spectra Care Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
U-Slings
Full Body Slings
Bathing & Toileting Slings
Stand up Slings
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Home Care Facilities
Elderly Care Facilities
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Patient Slings: market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Patient Slings: market report.
