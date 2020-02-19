Patient Registry Software Market 2019 Top Players are IBM, McKesson Corporation, Research Holdings, IMS Health, Liaison Technologies

Global Patient Registry Software Market By Type (Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, Product Registries), By Software (Standalone, Integrated), By Pricing Model (Subscription, Ownership), By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Database (Commercial, Public), By Functionality (PHM, Patient Care Management, Health Information Exchange, Point-of-Care, Product Outcome Evaluation, Medical Research & Clinical Studies), By End User (Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators, Hospitals and Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies, Research Centers), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Patient Registry Software Market accounted to USD 808.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Request for a sample copy of this research [email protected] http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-patient-registry-software-market

Major Market Competitors: Global Patient Registry Software Market

Some of the major players operating in patient registry software market are IBM, McKesson Corporation, Inc Research Holdings, QuintilesIMS, Liaison Technologies, ifa systems AG, UnitedHealth Group, Premier, Inc.,Evado, Invitae Corporation, FIGmd, Global Vision Technologies, Inc., Dacima Software Inc., HealthDiary Inc., Velos Inc., Medstreaming, Lumedx, ImageTrend, Inc., phamax AG, ArborMetrix, CEDARON, ARMUS CORPORATION, VersaForm Systems Corporation and Healthmonix among others.

Market Definition:

The global patient group of chronically ill is on the rise across multiple diseases. This rising patient figure is making a high claim for patient registry software across the world. The software allows users to create long term documentations of patient histories which extremely helpful for a physician in handling his or her pool of patients with chronic illnesses.

Inquire about this report from our expert’s at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-patient-registry-software-market

Major Market Drivers:

Growth in acceptance of electronic health records.

Enactment of government initiatives to form patient registries.

Rising burden to advance the quality of care and reduce healthcare charges.

Growing use of patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance.

Lack of trained and skilled expertise.

Market Segmentation:

By type: – Disease registries, health service registries and product registries.

By software: – Standalone software and integrated software.

By pricing model: – Subscription Model and Ownership Model.

By deployment model:- On-premise models and cloud-based models.

By database: – Commercial databases and public databases.

On the basis of functionality:- Population health management (PHM), patient care management, health information exchange, point-of-care, product outcome evaluation, medical research & clinical studies.

By end user: – Government organizations & third-party administrators, hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies and research centers.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]