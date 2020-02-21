Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Patient Lateral Transfer Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market was valued at USD 180 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 383.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23753&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Patient Lateral Transfer market are listed in the report.

Getinge AB

Hovertech International

Airpal

Stryker Corporation

Sizewise

Patient Positioning System Medline Industries

EZ Way

Mcauley Medical

Air-Matt

Hill-Rom Holdings

Scan Medical

Haines Medical

Samarit Medical AG