Parasitology Identification Market 2020 to Develop New Growth Story | Meridian Bioscience Inc., Orgentec Diagnostika GmbH, Trinity Biotech, VWR International

Parasitology Identification Market 2019 Industry Research Report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Global parasitology identification market is projected to register a Healthy Cagr of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Profiling of Market Players:

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Parasitology Identification. The Key Players Observed In The Study Are– Meridian Bioscience Inc., Orgentec Diagnostika GmbH, Trinity Biotech, VWR International, LLC., Eurofins Scientific, Tecan Trading AG, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VIRION/SERION, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Shimadzu Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Abbott, Creative Diagnostics, Bruker, bioMérieux SA, Liferiver Bio-Tech (United States) Corp., Biomerica, Inc., R-Biopharm and others.

Global Parasitology Identification Market By Products (Devices, Consumables & Accessories), Methods (Fecal Identification, Morphological Identification, Molecular Techniques, MALDI-TOF MS, Immunological Techniques, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), Others), Pathogen Type (Protozoan, Helminths, Arthropodes), Sample (Feces, Blood, Urine, Others), End User (Diagnostics Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Parasitology Identification Market Report Description

Infectious disease is caused and is spread by number of macroscopic organisms. A wide range of parasites (worms and ectoparasites) are responsible for infectious diseases. There are number of varieties in parasites which are responsible for various infectious disease and they are Acanthamoeba, Acanthocephaliasis, African trypanosomiasis, Amblyomma americanum, Amblyomma spp. Amebiasis, American Trypanosomiasis and others. These macroscopic vectors cause number of disease which has been identified by various devices and consumables. The devices used in techniques such as biochemical techniques, immunological techniques, molecular techniques, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTS), MALDI‐TOF MS helps in identifying particular parasite.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, altonaDiagnostics GmbH had announced product launch of AltoStar HEV RTPCR Kit 1.5. The product is used to detect and quantify the hepatitis E virus (HEV) specific RNA. It is able to offer simultaneous processing up to 8 assays in the same run within the AltoStar Workflow. This product launch extended the company’s product portfolio with better results.

In May 2019, Bruker launched MALDI for SpatialOMx and timsTOF flex with ESI at the 67th American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference. The new combined ESI/MALDI capability would enable the spatially resolved omics, SpatialOMx, on a single instrument. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In November 2018, bioMérieux SA (France) had launched a product named BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel and the CE-Mark of the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel plus. With this product launch company has enhanced its product portfolio. Also the product is now available in Europe market, so their revenue from Europe region has increased.

Segmentation: Global Parasitology Identification Market

Global parasitology identification market is segmented into five notable segments which are products, methods, pathogen type, sample and end user.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into devices, consumables & accessories

In October 2017, Abbott announced the acquisition of Alere (U.S.). This acquisition helped Abbott to strengthen its product portfolio. The Alere (U.S.) is the leading point care test leader and acquisition will help in strengthen the business for in vitro diagnostics.

On the basis of methods, the market is segmented into fecal identification, morphological identification, molecular techniques, MALDI-TOF MS, immunological techniques, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), others

In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announces collaboration with Scinogy, (Australia). The company is specialist in closed and automated manufacturing. The collaboration was done to improve productivity and scalability of cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

On the basis of Pathogen type, the market is segmented into protozoan, helminths, arthropods

In January 2019, Shimadzu Corporation announced a new research center for driving innovation further as a part of Shimadzu Technology Research Laboratory expansion. This would help in the product development and in the expansion of the company

On the basis of sample, the market is segmented into feces, blood, urine, others

In April 2019, Bruker AXS and DKSH signed a distribution agreement in China. This agreement would help in the business partnership extension between the two companies which started in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company thereby generating more revenue

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into diagnostics centers, hospitals, clinics and others

In November 2018, bioMérieux SA had announced the acquisition of Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd. Due to this acquisition there is increase in the presence in China for the immunoassay market. With this acquisition, automated immunoassay solutions offered by company will be available to more healthcare professionals in China.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration.

Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2026. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Table of Content: Global Parasitology Identification Markets

Introduction Market Segmentations Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Parasitology Identification Market, By Technology Global Parasitology Identification Market, By Process Global Parasitology Identification Market, BY Material Global Parasitology Identification Market, Material Type Global Parasitology Identification Market, BY Products Global Parasitology Identification Market, BY End-Users Global Parasitology Identification Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

