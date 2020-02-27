Paraformaldehyde Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

In this report, the global Paraformaldehyde market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of paraformaldehyde vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of paraformaldehyde for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting global market revenue. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by application segments in each region.

The report provides the size of the paraformaldehyde market for 2014 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2023. The size of the global paraformaldehyde market is provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while revenue for regions is in US$ Mn. The market size and forecast for each product segment is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated in different applications and types of raw materials. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for paraformaldehyde has been derived by analyzing the global and regional trends pertaining to demand in major applications in all regions and countries. The global paraformaldehyde market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers, based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand in paraformaldehyde applications. Conservative approach was undertaken to forecast demand for paraformaldehyde in glyphosate production owing to uncertainty in several regions pertaining to permitted use of glyphosate on food crops. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global paraformaldehyde market, split by regions. The application split of the market has been derived using a top-down approach for each regional market separately, with the global product segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of paraformaldehyde of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the companyÃ¢â¬â¢s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Shandong Shuangqi Chemical Co., Ltd., Shouguang Xudong Chemical Co., Ltd., Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd., Celanese Corporation, and INEOS Group Limited. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Paraformaldehyde Market – Application Analysis

ÃÂ· Resins

ÃÂ· Agrochemicals

ÃÂ· Medical Applications

ÃÂ· Others (Including Development of Photographic Films, Papermaking, Oil Field Chemicals, lubricant additives, etc.)

Paraformaldehyde – Regional Analysis

ÃÂ· North America

ÃÂ· U.S.

ÃÂ· Rest of North America

ÃÂ· Europe

ÃÂ· Germany

ÃÂ· U.K.

ÃÂ· France

ÃÂ· Spain

ÃÂ· Italy

ÃÂ· Rest of Europe

ÃÂ· Asia Pacific

ÃÂ· China

ÃÂ· Japan

ÃÂ· ASEAN

ÃÂ· Rest of APAC

ÃÂ· Latin America

ÃÂ· Brazil

ÃÂ· Rest of LATAM

ÃÂ· Middle East and Africa

ÃÂ· GCC Countries

ÃÂ· South Africa

ÃÂ· Rest of MEA

