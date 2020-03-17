Paper Bags Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Paper Bags Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025

Assessment of the Global Paper Bags Market

The recent study on the Paper Bags market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Paper Bags market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Paper Bags market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Paper Bags market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Paper Bags market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Paper Bags market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Paper Bags market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Paper Bags market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Paper Bags across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Paper bags are typically used for packaging, used as big sacks and also as shopping bags. They are made from various varieties of kraft paper. Paper bags have several benefits including durability, eco-friendly nature and convenience. Additionally, they can be recycled for reuse which is an added benefit from environment health point of view. Paper bags can be used to package several items and come in varying designs and sizes. Moreover, they can be printed upon with a view to market a particular brand. Future Market Insights has analysed the global market for paper bags and has presented several insights in its new research publication – global paper bags market.

The research report includes key acumen across the segments of the market and their scenarios across important regions in the globe. The global paper bags market witnessed slow growth during the 2012-2016 timeline, however, it is projected to grow at a higher pace to register a moderate CAGR of 4.4% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the global market for paper bags is valued at around US$ 4500 Mn and is estimated to touch a value of approximately US$ 7 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. Factors like strong and growing retail sector in developed regions, rising preference for paper bags across regions and increasing penetration of retail outlets in emerging economies are contributing to the growth of the global paper bags market.

Retail sector to significantly contribute to the growth of the global paper bags market

The retail segment in the end use category is expected to largely contribute to the growth of the global market for paper bags. This segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.3% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the retail end use segment reflected a value of around US$ 2500 Mn and is likely to dominate the global market with a high market valuation of about US$ 3800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. However, compared to 2017, the retail segment is expected to witness a fall in market share by 60 BPS by the end of the forecast period. In 2017, the retail segment reflected a market share of 54.5%.

Food and beverages sector poised to be the second largest in terms of value

The use of paper bags in the food and beverage industry has been rising since past years. The growing inclination towards the adoption of paper bags has made this segment highly lucrative. The food and beverage segment is the second largest segment in terms of high market valuation and is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 1800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 1200 Mn in 2017. The chemical segment in this category is expected to showcase less market share as well as value during the forecast period, but is catching steam owing to new developments in paper bags. It is followed by the others segment which is the lowest in terms of market value.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

The report addresses the following queries related to the Paper Bags market

