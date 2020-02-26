Packaging Tubes Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

This report provides forecast and analysis of the Packaging Tubes Market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on consumption pattern globally. In addition, it includes global drivers, restraints and recent trends of the medical device market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end uses and opportunities for tubes manufacturers and also includes detailed value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of tubes manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, capacity, closure type, end-use, and region.

The report includes consumption of tubes and the revenue generated from sales of tubes globally and across all important regional economies.

The global Packaging Tubes Market is segmented on the basis of product type into plastic tubes, laminated tubes and aluminum tubes.

On the basis of capacity, the global Packaging Tubes Market is segmented into up to 50ml, 50 to 100ml, 100 to 150ml and above 150ml.

On the basis of closure type, the global Packaging Tubes Market is segmented into stand-up, nozzle, fez, flip-top and others (ball applicators, pumps, etc.)

On the basis of end-user, the global Packaging Tubes Market is segmented into cosmetics, oral care, commercial, pharmaceuticals, home and personal care, food and others.

Market numbers have been assessed based on consumption and weighted average pricing of tubes by product type and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The Packaging Tubes Market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional tubes manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end uses of tubes in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the Packaging Tubes Market by country. Market numbers for all the regions by product type, by capacity, by closure type and by end-use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global Packaging Tubes Market are Albea S.A., Essel Propack Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Ctl-Th Packaging SI, Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG, Montebello Packaging, Huhtamaki Oyj, Interapac International Corporation, Plastube Inc., Pack-Tubes, Perfektup Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S., Burhani Group of Industries, Tubapack A.S., Norway Pack A.S., Alltub Group, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Tubopress Italia SpA, Lajovic Tuba D.O.O and Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Laminated Tubes

Plastic Barrier

Aluminum Barrier

Aluminum Tubes

Plastic Tubes

By Capacity

Up to 50ml

50 to 100ml

100 to 150ml

Above 150ml

By Closure

Stand-up Cap

Nozzle Cap

Fez Cap

Flip-top Cap

Others

By End-Use

Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

Oral care

Commercial

Sealants & Adhesives

Lubricants

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Home & other personal care

Food

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

