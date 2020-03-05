Packaging Tubes Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global Packaging Tubes market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Packaging Tubes market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Packaging Tubes market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Packaging Tubes market report on the basis of market players

manufacturers to continue using (monolayer) plastic. However, with growing concerns about non-biodegradability of plastic, the tubes market is likely to witness a fall in the sales of plastic tubes in near future. Though bio-based plastics have been in use over the past decade, their limited availability and the associated legislative framework will collectively restrict their widespread adoption among tube manufacturers.

On the basis of product type, the global market for packaging tubes is predicted to see a major shift of consumers from plastic and aluminum tubes.

Laminated tubes are considered ideal for oral care products with stand-up cap due to light weight and high barrier protection. A prominent factor uplifting the prospects for laminated tubes is their excellent barrier capacity due to the presence of a barrier layer made up of high barrier plastic such as EVOH or polyamide, or aluminum. These tubes are foreseen to emerge superior, in terms of adoption and growth rate throughout the forecast period. This has been attributed predominantly to the performance of laminated tubes with respect to cost, barrier properties, and weight. These tubes are lightweight, economic in terms of price, and have high barrier properties, which enable them to attract a growing consumer base, exhibiting higher rate of growth than both plastic and aluminum tubes segments.

Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

