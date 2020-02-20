Packaging Robots Market Insights, Future Trends & Growth, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2026

Global packaging robots market is expected to reach $8.37 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.1%.

This thoroughly analysed Packaging Robots Market report provides key statistics and Trend on the market position of the Packaging Robots manufacturers/companies (key-players) and is a productive source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Initially, the report provides a basic information of Industries including its definitions, manufacturing technologies and applications. After that the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 87 figures, this 170-page report “Global Packaging Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global packaging robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global packaging robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Delta Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on gripper type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Vacuum

• Claw

• Clamp

• Other Types

Based on production capacity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• 500 Products/Minute

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Packing

• Case Packing

• Tray Packing

• Filling

• Other Packings

Palletizing

• Case Palletizing

• De-Palletizing

• Bag Palletizing

Picking

Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Food & Beverages

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Consumer Products

• Machine Tools & Components

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• E-commerce & Logistics

• Chemicals

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global packaging robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Limited

AFAST Robotics

BluePrint Automation

Bosch Packaging Technology

Brenton Engineering

Epson Robots

Fanuc Corporation

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo

Intelligent Actuator

Krones AG

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Reis Robotics

Remtec Automation LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yamaha Robotics

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

