Tenford claims the charging stations in the center of Civic Plaza are doing an excellent job of charging his car quickly.

“One who stops up at the Civic Center Plaza charges up to 1500 km an hour. Probably in 20 minutes, you can get from a zero-battery power to an 80% charge. My car is 500 km in range, but in a real sense, I have approximately a 300 km range only. Therefore, it will no longer take us more time to go anywhere since I’m just going to stop for 20 minutes concerning my health.”

Critics of electric cars in line with cold climate, argue that the problem is only an issue of science; batteries work between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius at optimum efficiency. Anything under zero can significantly limit the power quantity it can provide. If you add the electric heater draw power to heat the interior because heated air from a working engine is not an issue in electric vehicles, the range of effectiveness of a typical electric vehicle could fall to 40% or even 50%.

