OVERHEAD TRAVELLING CRANES MARKET TO REGISTER SIGNIFICANT GROWTH GLOBALLY DURING 2026 | KONECRANES, SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., WEIHUA GROUP,

Global Overhead Travelling Cranes Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4,518.41 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6,065.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for safety in workplace is the major factor for the growth of this market. Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Overhead Travelling Cranes Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Overhead Travelling Cranes market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Overhead Travelling Cranes market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Overhead Travelling Cranes survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, Cargotec Corporation, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, EMH, Inc, GORBEL INC., KITO CORPORATION, Konecranes, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Weihua Group, FURUKAWA UNIC CORPORATION, XCMG Group, ZPMC, Eilbeck Cranes, Terex Corporation.

Product definition-:Overhead crane which is also known as bridge crane is usually used to carry or lift heavy objects from one place to another. They are used in manufacturing or maintenance applications. Overhead cranes are very efficient and cost effective method. Each overhead crane is designed as per the need and requirement of the industry.

The countries covered in Overhead Travelling Cranes market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Global overhead travelling cranes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of overhead travelling cranes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In November 2018, Columbus McKinnon Corporation announced the launch of their‘AS7 electric wire rope hoist’ to its hoist product portfolio. It is a cost- effective solution for users, crane manufacturers and system manufacturers. It also has great lifting height, fast hoisting speed and has load capacity upto 135 tons.

In January 2018, Konecranes announced the launch of their new Konecranes CXT UNO which is specially designed for general manufacturing, metal working and for repair facilities. Due to its low headroom and compact hoist it allows the big building to be built smaller which saves money and increases productivity. The main aim of it is to provide customer an affordable crane which will provide good quality work.

• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Overhead Travelling Cranes Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Overhead Travelling Cranes Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Overhead Travelling Cranes Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Overhead Travelling Cranes industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The Overhead Travelling Cranes Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

• The 360-degree Overhead Travelling Cranes overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

