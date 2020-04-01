Outdoor Power Equipment Market 2019 New Technology, Growing Demand, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Major Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2025

The report titled Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Power Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Power Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Power Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Battery and Electric Technology Prevailing

The world is moving towards greener technologies. People are switching towards cleaner sources of energy with a view to reduce carbon emissions and facilitate environment safety. Recently, gardeners have become aware of the various benefits offered by electric lawn mowers over their gas-powered or traditional counterparts that contribute to around 5% of the total hydrocarbons in the atmosphere in urban areas. According to a CNBC report, in 2017, air pollution has resulted in more than four million deaths in 2015, half of which were from emerging economies of India and China. This has led to the development of stringent norms and regulations for reducing ill-effects of the emissions on the environment. For instance, the Paris Climate Agreement was initiated in which about 148 countries participated to reduce emissions form their respective regions. With this concern at hand, it becomes imperative for individuals to opt for eco-friendly solutions, which has influenced the adoption of electric lawn mowers during the period of forecast. In addition, albeit their capital intensive nature, reduced fuel consumption offsets the high initial cost of electric lawn mowers, making them a one-time investment for carrying out lawn mowing.

With emission standards getting stronger and consumers getting more environment conscious, a literal shift towards electric and battery powered equipment has been noted. Incorporation battery or electric technology reduces the operational cost of equipment and its weight.

Consumer preferences have also been noted to incline towards quality rather than lower prices. Many manufacturers and dealers agree that stocking up cheap product has been of no help. Most of the equipment in the big boxes today are at throwaway pieces. They are so cheap that consumers don’t expect to fix them. The big boxes may not even have parts available to fix them. A quality product offers more opportunity for future sales as well. If a manufacturer/dealer establishes good customer relationships from the beginning, they will return for maintenance and repair in the future.

