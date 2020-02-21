Outdoor LED Lighting Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Outdoor LED Lighting Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market was valued at USD 8.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.65% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24965&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Outdoor LED Lighting market are listed in the report.

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric Company

Osram Licht AG

Cree

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporated

Dialight PLC

Zumtobel Group AG

Syska LED