Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market are given below:

In June 2019, Solopep, an Irish medical device startup, announced that the company has developed a disposable oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) device for the patients suffering from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and COPD

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that have been positively influencing the growth of the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market. These devices have become a viable option for non-pharmocological therapy for growing mobilization. Moreover, these devices are also used for eliminating of mucus hypersecretions in the airways. Such factors have thus helped in popularizing the adoption of the market.

With the dwindling viscoelastic functions of mucus plugs, the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices help in reducing the breathlessness, avoid recurring infections, prevent incidences of re-hospitalization, and enhance the overall quality of life. Such benefits of using oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices have thus helped in driving the overall growth of the global market in recent years.

Another important factor that has been influencing the growth of the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is growing support by the government and regulatory bodies. Increased funding for the research and development activities is also helping to drive the overall market growth.

There are however some factors that are affecting the growth of the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices. Strict regulations and mandates set by the FDA for the approval of new devices are slowing the market growth. The leading players in the market are thus concentrating on optimizing the protocol compliance, minimizing risks, and improving the overall workflow for the healthcare operators.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Geographical Outlook

The global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market has five major geographical regions viz. Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Currently, the global market for oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices is led by the North America region. The growth of the regional segment is primarily attributed to the incessant growth in the levels of pollution coupled with constantly changing lifestyles in the region. Moreover, the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders is also creating a huge demand for mucous clearing oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices in the North America region.

Furthermore, the region boasts a comparatively higher rate of awareness about the benefits of using oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices. Also, North America has a highly developed healthcare infrastructure that offers early availability of innovative products. Presence of several leading players in the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices is also helping to drive the growth of the market in the North America region.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Face mask OPEP devices

Mouthpiece OPEP devices

Bottle OPEP devices

Indication

COPD

Asthma

Atelectasis

Bronchitis

Bronchiectasis

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market: Regional Analysis

