Global Organic Soap Market is expected to Reach USD 318.1 Million by 2025 | CAGR 8%

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Organic Soap Market was valued around USD 169.1 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 318.1 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global organic soap market in 2017.

Sustainable development is now globally accepted by governments, industry and the public as a necessary goal for achieving societal, economic and environmental objectives. For this, green chemistry has a key role to play in maintaining and improving our quality of life, the competitiveness of the chemical industry and the natural environment. In green chemistry making safe, non-toxic products are the major goal. As a part of the search for safer catalysts, and reaction and product design and optimization, enzymes are looked like a future solution for the environmental hazards. Therefore, companies are highly investing in R&D of organic base product which will, in turn, promulgate the market for organic soap.

Global Organic Soap Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Organic Soap Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are L’Occitane En Provence, Sundial Brands LLC, Pangea Organics, Forest Essentials, and The Body Shop. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. The manufacturing companies are expected to increase spending on the development of new products including non-GMO level organic soap ingredients. As a result, the companies are likely to collaborate with buyers located in the personal care industry for research & development.

Global Organic Soap Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Bar Soap, Liquid Soap & Paper Soap. Based on the distribution channel of organic soap, the market is segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels and Others. Further the market is bifurcated, on the basis of packaging type into Rigid Packaging, and Flexible Packaging. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global organic soap market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global organic soap market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Global Organic Soap Market: Key Findings of the Report

The demand for global organic soap market is expected to grow a significant rate, during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the benefits of organic soaps and growing cases of skin diseases along with other health-related issues are noteworthy factors which are expected to positively impact market growth over the next forthcoming years.

Bar Soaps is the largest segment among the product type. Bar Soaps are highly used as they are rich in herbs and have skin benefits, coupled with antiseptic properties.

Supermarkets are the significant distribution channel of the market. Supermarkets have better visibility of products backed with availability of all types of sizes and packages. Aromatic organic soaps are expected to attract several customers thus having a positive impact on the industry growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The demand for organic soap in the region is likely to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Shift and believe in the benefits of organic and natural products will be driving the growth of the market in the region.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the skincare product market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

