Organic Milk Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2019-2025 | Groupe Danone, Organic Valley, Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba

Growing consumer preference towards organic milk on the back of increasing lifestyle disorders such as anxiety, diabetes, high blood pressure and stress, has translated into mushrooming of organic milk stores worldwide. The demand for organic milk will increase with the increase in consumer preference for naturally and organically grown products. Moreover, the increasing awareness among consumer regarding the harmful effects of chemical traces in milk products leads to increasing demand for organic milk products in the coming years.

In addition, awareness regarding consumption of non-organic food and advantages of its organic counterparts owing to mainstreaming of organic and natural food products has resulted in a significant upswing in the demand for organic milk. Moreover, due to high nutrition value of organic milk, largely comprising omega 3 fatty acids can support cardiovascular health, enhance neurological development and functioning as well as fortify immune system.Thus, this increases the consumption of organic milk which in turn augmenting the growth of the organic milk market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to clean labels and food and safety concerns wide acceptance can be seen in the organic milk market. Increase in adoption of clean labels in order to rejuvenate consumer confidence regarding the product they consume has impacted sales of organic milk. Moreover, the usage of clean label in organic milk packaging on the back of increasing preference for GMO free organic milk is expected to trigger its demand in the forthcoming years. With product launches, manufacturers are introducing new product varieties and innovative products, such as different flavors of organic milk, in the global organic milk market to cater to the evolving consumer demands and drive store sales.

Global Organic Milk Market: Competitive Landscape

Major Key players operating in the global organic milk market include Groupe Danone, Organic Valley, Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., and Shamrock Foods Company. The leading market players are launching new organic milk products, in order to meet rising demand from consumers.

Skimmed Organic Milk- Most Lucrative Product Segment of Organic Milk

Global organic milk product is bifurcated into Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk & Partially Skimmed Milk. The Skimmed milk account for the major share of the global organic milk market owing to its high nutritional value. Moreover, in developing countries consumer is suffering from obesity and cholesterol problem consumes organic milk on daily basis as a dietary supplement which leads to the increase in demand for organic milk. Furthermore, the on-going technological advancements to develop innovative products with low fat, reduced levels of sugar have fueled the demand for skimmed organic milk over the forecast period.

Cow Source Milk- Most Preferred By the Consumer

A global organic milk source is categorized into Cow, Buffalo, and Others. The Cow sourced organic milk has gained significant traction owing to its higher nutrition content as compared to organic milk from buffaloes and other sources. Cow organic milk has been widely considered as a substitute for breastfeeding, as it also provides all vitals required for infant growth. Hence, consumers have been more cautious regarding ingredients in food items they consume and organic milk and its derivatives are no exception which has leads the market players to adopt clean labels that detail the ingredient content including the percentage of fats and other vitamins.

North America- Accounted For Lion Share in Global Organic Milk Market

On the basis of region, the global organic milk market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global organic milk market and is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. has the most lucrative market for organic milk. On the other side, Europe accounted for the second-largest market share and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period as the European Union is actively promoting organic farming through the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

