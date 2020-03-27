Organic Milk Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027

“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Organic Milk market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Organic Milk market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Organic Milk market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Organic Milk among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Competitive Landscape

The report on organic milk market provides an in-depth assessment on key players involved in the production of organic milk. Various facets of competition including SWOT analysis, product development, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio and key strategies of players are covered. The organic milk market report has profiled companies such as Fonterra Co-operative group Ltd., Arla Foods, Clover Stornetta Farms Inc., and Danone.

Major companies in the organic milk market are focusing on enhancing their footprint by tapping into emerging economies as well as regions having high GPD per capita at par with Europe and North America. For instance, Arla Foods – one of the largest producers of organic dairy products – has launched organic milk in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) in a bid to become a leading organic milk brand in North Africa and the Middle East by end of 2020. Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., has entered into a joint venture with A2 Milk Company ltd., a New Zealand based manufacturer of organic milk and infant formula, to enhance its market presence in the Asia Pacific. Organic milk companies are also focusing on introducing lactose free organic milk particularly for lactose intolerant consumers. Clover Stornetta Farms Inc., has launched first unconventional non-GMO verified lactose free milk project encompassing a full line of products derived from organic milk, such as organic whole milk yogurt. Significant diversification in the Australian dairy manufacturing space has been observed. Tier 2 producers in Australia are entering into joint ventures with local organic milk producers in a bid to cater to growing demand for organic milk derivatives. Australian Dairy Farms Group entered into a joint venture with ODFA to produce organic butter in a cost-effective manner using support of the organic milk supplier. CDC (Camper Down Dairy Company) – a subsidiary of Australian Dairy Farms Group – is also focusing on entering into joint venture to produce organic milk and organic infant formula in the coming years. Australian Consolidated Milk Company has recently established a new plant in Girgarre to increase organic milk production. The company is looking forward to expand organic milk pool by 50 to 100 million liters in the forthcoming years.

Definition

Organic milk is obtained from livestock that is raised using organic techniques. This livestock is devoid of antibiotics or growth enhancing hormones. Organic milk market also encompasses milk products derived from livestock that are fed organic feed and have access to fresh pastures. The term organic milk refers to the method used to produce milk and has no association with the nutrient profile of the end-product.

About the Report

The organic milk market is a comprehensive research study focusing on the demand and sales of organic milk across key regions in the globe. Various market dynamics impacting the growth of the organic milk market including trends, drivers, developments, restraints and opportunities are covered in the report. Assessment on every market facet and segment is covered in the report delivering actionable intelligence on organic milk market. The report also includes historical data analysis, current organic milk scenario and forecast highlights for a period of 10 years, from 2018 till 2028.

Segmentation

The organic milk market is segmented on the basis of product type (skimmed milk, whole milk and partly skimmed milk), source (cow, buffalo and other sources), packaging type (pouches, cans, bottles, tetra packs and bulk packs), pasteurization type (high temperature short time method, ultra-pasteurization and vat pasteurization), distribution channel (HoReCa, specialty stores, modern trade, convenience stores, e-retailers and other), flavor type (non-flavored and flavored) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa).

Additional Questions Answered

The report on organic milk market answers additional questions such as:

Which is the most attractive region for organic milk in terms of sales?

To what extent can government regulations impact the growth of the organic milk market?

Which trends are impacting sales of organic milk and how can organic milk producers leverage them?

Which is the most preferred packaging type for organic milk?

Which type of organic milk is gaining high traction?

Which is the most lucrative channel for distribution of organic milk during the assessment period?

Research Methodology

Data on organic milk market is obtained using robust research methodology. Primary and secondary research techniques have been implemented to glean essential organic milk data along with dependence on external source of information. All the statistics and data are triangulated and compiled to acquire accurate insights on organic milk market.

