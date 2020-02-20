Organic Food Products Update: Increasing Investment is Expected to Boost Market Growth up to 15.4%

A new market study on Global Organic Food Products Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Organic Food Products Market. Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Danone, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Campbell Soup Company, Tyson Foods etc.

Summary

In recent years, organic food products have been contributing significantly to the global food industry. This is mainly due to improved awareness regarding the detrimental effects of consuming the chemicals that are used to produce and store food products. Consumers have also become more health-conscious and show interest in the nutrition contents of the food products they consume. Organic food products are fresh, free from chemicals, and have more nutritional benefits compared to conventional food. The organic food products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024) and will reach a value of USD 303 Bn by 2024.

Segmentation based on type:

The fruits, vegetables, and grains segment will hold the largest market share during the analysis period, and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17%. The products in this category form the basis for many secondary food items and are a major chunk of people’s staples. These factors enable this segment to hold pole position in terms of market share. The growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in agricultural land, globally. Livestock products like meat, eggs, and dairy are the second-largest source of pesticide intake. On the contrary, the organic versions of these products have various nutritional benefits, making them the preferred versions for people who can afford them.

Distribution channel Segment insights:

Individual customers are the bulk of the customer base, with the rest accounted for by restaurants. Supermarkets are the most preferred distribution channel for organic food products, mainly due to their ability to allocate higher advertising budgets, extensive product stocks, and investments in advanced storage facilities.

Since it is a niche market, all-organic specialty stores play a vital role in the development of the market. Their focus on all-organic product lines, and the ability to give recommendations and enhanced insights are some of the qualities that customers appreciate. Also, they exclusively sell organic food products, which helps them attract new customers.

E-commerce has witnessed exponential growth in recent years since millennials find this channel to be the most convenient mode of purchase. This has led to the emergence of numerous grocery e-commerce websites and mobile applications. These players will help in the expansion of the organic food products market, since customers who live in remote areas and away from stores can access these products.

Regional insights:

North America and Europe are mature markets that dominated the global organic food products sector with market shares of XX% and XX% respectively, in 2019. Moreover, most of the key players in the market are based in these regions. The organic food products market in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific region are expected to exhibit higher growth rates in comparison to the other regions, owing to the abundant availability of organic farmlands, and high production volumes. Moreover, customers’ changing tastes, primarily because of a higher number of millennials, is expected to influence purchase preferences in favor of organic food products.

Companies covered::

• Hain Celestial Group

• General Mills

• Danone

• Coca-Cola

• PepsiCo

• Nestle

• Campbell Soup Company

• Tyson Foods

• Cargill

