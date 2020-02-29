Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organic Beef Meat Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organic Beef Meat market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Organic Beef Meat Market: by Type (Fresh Meat and Processed Meat) and by Sales (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Organic Beef Meat

The forecast and analysis for the organic beef meat market on a global and regional level are covered in this report. The research report presents an all-inclusive analysis of the market, opportunities, emerging trends, competition, and industry-validated market numbers. The study provides notable data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million) and volume (Metric Tons).

The global organic beef meat market has ample of opportunities and is expected to grow at a significant rate within the forecast period. As organic beef meat does not have any additives or growth hormones, they offer optimum nutrients thereby gaining higher adoption than conventional food products. Rising consumer preference towards organic food products and the easy availability of organic beef through retail chains is expected to accelerate the global organic beef meat market growth over the forecast timeline. On the contrary, higher costs associated with organic beef meat in comparison with the processed meat could hinder the market growth over the forecast years. Moreover, shifting preferences of consumers towards vegan diet could challenge the demand for the global organic beef meat market over the forecast years.

On the basis of type, the global organic beef meat market has been divided into fresh meat and processed meat. The processed meat segmented is further classified into ground beef, steak beef, chucks, patty, and others. Ground beef accredited for the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to account for a relatively high growth rate over the forecast years. Ground beef is a type of finely chopped beef with a knife or meat grinding machine. Owing to this advantage of reduced preparation time for processed meat, this segment is likely to witness high demand over the forecast years.

The global organic beef meat market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales on the basis of the sales channel. The indirect sales segment has been further categorized into modern trade, convenience stores, online retailers, independent retailers, and others. As economies of several countries are growing, especially developing countries, the consumer demand for organic food products, is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast timeline.

On the basis of region, the global organic beef meat market has been classified into North America, Asia-pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The U.S is one of the largest producers of beef in the market. Organic beef has higher protein value as compared to turkey, chicken, pork, and lamb. The regional market is expected to gain substantial growth in the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of health-conscious people in the region. In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific led by countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and Pakistan is expected to register high growth over the forecast years. Changing lifestyle of people along with rising disposable income in the region has created a progressive impact on the organic beef meat market and is expected to propel the growth of organic beef meat market over the forecast years.

The global organic beef meat market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of key players. In addition to this, rising demand at regional and global levels is prompting the market players to increase their production capacity. The key players mentioned are Blackwood Valley Beef, JBS Global, Danish Crown, Meyer Natural Foods, Perdue Farms, OBE Organic, Tyson Foods Inc., Australian Organic Meats Group Pvt. Ltd., Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co. Pvt. Ltd. Eversfield Organic Ltd., Verde Farms, LLC. The foremost strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations. These companies are focusing more on investment in expansions, innovations, and partnerships to increase their market share.

Organic Beef Meat Market : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Organic Beef Meat Market: by Type (Fresh Meat and Processed Meat) and by Sales (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580