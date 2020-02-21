Organic Acids Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Organic Acids Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global organic acids market was valued at USD 8.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Organic Acids market are listed in the report.

Cargill

EI Du Pont De Nemours

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Corbion N.V.

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Celanese Corporation

Nutreco N.V.