Orange Peel Extract Market Overview and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

The orange peel extract market is segmented into, area of application and distribution channel. By area of application the global orange peel extract market is segmented into, food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. Orange peels are considered as rich source of essential oils which are used since ancient times as flavoring agents for preparation of foods. Other than this orange peel extracts are also being used as natural pigments and an effective source of colorants thus replacing synthetic pigments currently available in the market. Demand for organic products has also increased the sales prospects of orange peel extract in cosmetic industry where a number of cosmetic products such as, lotions, tonics, soap, bath- and shower, hair conditioning formulations utilized orange peel extract as an additive ingredient. By distribution channel the orange peel extract market is segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats. Hypermarkets/supermarkets segment, is expected to depict highest revenue shares in the global orange peel extracts market across the globe.

Orange Peel Extract Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region the global Alpine Herb Extract market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The world’s largest producers of dried citrus peels are in Argentina and Mexico. However, other prominent producers are, U.S., Spain, peru and Bolivia. North America and Western Europe are expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global orange peel extract market over the forecast period.

Orange Peel Extract Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing acceptance of orange peel extracts in developed countries such as America and Western Europe attributed to its popularity as a powerful source of vitamins and flavonoids is driving the orange peel extract market over the forecast period. Furthermore, demand for cosmetic products comprising of more natural organic ingredients is driving the market for orange peel extract market.

Also increasing demand for functional foods products translating into expanding market for hyrdrocolloids and increasing application in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute towards market growth of orange peel extracts market. Besides its application as natural texturizer for ointments, oils and creams and as an superior thickener and stabilizer for shampoos, lotions and hair tonics, pectin is also used as an effective skin anti-aging agent.

Orange Peel Extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players offering Orange Peel Extract include; Beacon Commodities, Plant Extracts International Inc., Denk Ingredients, MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

