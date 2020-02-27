Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2026

Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology industry.

Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market:

The Dissolution Controlled Release System segment dominated the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Dissolution Controlled Release System is the most attractive segment, with an attractiveness index of 3.6 over the forecast period. This segment accounted for close to 45% value share in 2017 and is projected to hold about 50% share by 2027 end. The Others segment, which includes upcoming technologies such as nanotechnology and other advanced matrix technologies is also growing at an exponential rate in terms of revenue in 2017 and the trend is projected to sustain throughout the forecast period. The Others segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 0.6 over the forecast period. Controlled Release is the most common strategy adopted by pharma giants across the globe to extend the product life cycle. Modified or controlled release formulations of pre-approved drugs are enjoying extended market exclusivity. The introduction of proprietary prescribed medicines in controlled release forms will help drive revenue growth of the global market. Other release mechanisms include enteric release, osmotically active release, effervescent and sublingual release. OROS (Johnson & Johnson and Alza Corporation) and SODAS (Elan Technologies) are the most commercialised technologies in the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market.

