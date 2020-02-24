Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026

Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report on the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. A large scale Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products market report assist client companies in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

The Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion by 2025, from USD 43.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market, By Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes And Accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions), Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025;

Market Definition: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of keeping one’s mouth healthy as well as free of ailments and bad odour. It also involves keeping other problems at bay such as tooth decay and gum diseases. Regular cleaning and brushing of teeth is very important to maintain oral hygiene and also going on monthly check-ups as suggested by the experts. The most common dental disorders that are prevalent across the globe are dental caries, periodontitis and gingivitis. Oral care plays an important role in leading a good quality life and overall good health of a person. A healthy mouth disposes off many medical conditions whereas an unhealthy mouth introduced the risk of health problems such as stroke, heart attack and poorly controlled diabetes. The increased awareness about fresh breath and oral care, large number of dental disorders, rise in geriatric population and new advancements in technology are driving the oral care and hygiene market. According to national institute of dental and craniofacial research, 92% of adults in age group 20 to 64 have dental caries in their permanent teeth. Also, adults in this age group have an average of 3.28% decayed or missing permanent teeth and 13.65% decayed and missing permanent surfaces. Hence due to the increasing teeth problems among people of all age groups, the oral care and hygiene market is expected to grow.

Top Key Players:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.),

GC Corporation (Japan),

Fresh, LLC (U.S.),

10 Lion Corporation (Tokyo),

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.),

Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland),

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany),

Henkel KgaA (Germany),

Jordan AS (Denmark),

Dentaid (U.S.),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

Dabur India Ltd. (India),

Himalaya (India),

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India),

Supersmile (U.S.)

Ranir, LLC. (U.S.).

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of dental problems and geriatric population

Technical advancements in the oral hygiene products

Rising Incidence Of Periodontal Diseases

Market Restraints:

Pricing issues faced by the key competitive players

Continuous innovation and introduction of new products

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global oral care/oral hygiene products market

Analyze and forecast the oral care/oral hygiene products market on the basis of product and distribution channel.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product and distribution channel

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Customize report of “Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Toothpastes

Pastes

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Dental Flosses

Breath Fresheners

Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

Dental Water Jets

Denture Products

Fixatives

Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Toothbrushes And Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market

The global oral care/oral hygiene products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active, smart and intelligent packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2013, Colgate collaborated with Indian Dental Association to conduct dental check-up campaigns in various regions. It also launched some new products like super slim tip bristle toothbrush and complete teeth whitening treatment in order to protect the tooth diseases.

