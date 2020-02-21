Optical Fiber Monitoring Market Is Set For Global Lead With Immense Development Trends By 2026 || Fibersonics, Hifi Engineering Inc., OptaSense, NTest Inc., AP Sensing, United Technologists Europe Limited (UTEL),

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Optical Fiber Monitoring market report provides a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is influencing the industry. Very reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others have been utilized to extract the information required to produce this market report. This report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Optical Fiber Monitoring report comprises of a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The report will lend a hand to you in making a decision regarding the market.
Global optical fiber monitoring market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Company Coverage of Optical Fiber Monitoring Market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc): Fibersonics, Hifi Engineering Inc., OptaSense, NTest Inc., AP Sensing, United Technologists Europe Limited (UTEL), Ziebel, Silixa Ltd, CommVerge Solutions, DSIT Solutions Ltd., M2 Optics Inc., Fluke Corporation, AFL, Kingfisher International, FiberStore Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, EXFO Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Fujikura Ltd, Moog Inc., SQS Vl knova optika a.s., Anritsu Corporation, VeEX Inc., ShinewayTech., II-VI Incorporated KomShine and Sopto among others.
Market Definition: Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market
The growing importance of data storage and transfer; Internet of Things, increasing demand for the connected devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and wearables devices are some of the major factors that propel demand for the fiber optics cable. This factor will in turn increase the demand for monitoring solutions that help the network operator to maintain the performance of network. Fiber to the home (FTTH) is now becoming more popular as they run direct fiber optic to individual homes, which allow increased network bandwidth along with, enhance user experience. The increased reach of fiber optic cable recognizes the need of fiber optic monitoring systems for detection of fiber faults from the source to the subscriber.
Some of the factors which are driving the market are increasing application in oil and gas vertical, growing demand for high bandwidth communication, rising government initiatives towards deployment of fiber optics and the restraint of the market are the lack of essential technical personnel and high installation cost.
Segmentation: Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market
Optical Fiber Monitoring Market : By Component
Laser,
Photodiode,
1xn Photonic Switch,
Submodule,
Controller,
Display,
Operator,
Others
Optical Fiber Monitoring Market : By Monitoring Type
Active Fiber Monitoring,
Dark Fiber Monitoring
Optical Fiber Monitoring Market : By Technology
Distributed Acoustic Sensing,
Distributed Temperature Sensing,
Real Time Thermal Rating,
Others
Optical Fiber Monitoring Market : By Mode Type
Multimode,
Single Mode
Optical Fiber Monitoring Market : Vertical
IT & Telecommunication,
Aerospace,
Healthcare,
Power & Energy,
BFSI,
Food & Beverage Industry,
Oil & Gas,
Automotive,
Others
Optical Fiber Monitoring Market : By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Product Launches
In March 2019, Viavi Solutions has announced the launch of improved testing solutions in the portfolio of communications radio tests, including complete automation and Auto-Test features. This benefits the company in terms of enhanced portfolio and will also assist to attract more clients owing to the accessibility of the fully technologically sophisticated product that is the market’s demand
In July 2017, AFL launched the FS200-60 Live PON Troubleshooting OTDR which is a member of FlexScan pocket-sized OTDRs family. This product is best suited for subcontract network installation. This product unable the users to closely detect the events. This product launch helps the company to offer wide range of OTDR products and generate more revenue
In May 2015, M2 Optics Inc. introduced Fiber Lab 3200R platform for Fiber Optic Network Simulation. This product utilizes transparent front panel to increase visibility inside the chassis. It also integrates LED lighting which is remotely controlled. This development helps the company to enhance product portfolio and attract new customers.
Research Methodology: Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market
Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.
Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers
Drivers: Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market
Increasing application in oil and gas vertical
Growing demand for high bandwidth communication
Rising government initiatives towards deployment of fiber optics
Restraint: Global Optical Fiber Monitoring Market
Lack of essential technical personnel and high installation cost
Opportunities:
Growing telecommunication industry
Growing demand for geotechnical monitoring
Challenge:
Increasing adoption of wireless environments
