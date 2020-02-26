Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market is Expected to Grow Impressively by 2028 Study By Key Players, Size, Share, And Trend Analysis

The global ophthalmology drugs market is expected to grow impressively by 2028. The market is driven by various factors which include increase prevalence of eye related disorders such as glaucoma and cataract aging population, regulatory approvals to new drugs and devices, new technologies such as minimally invasive surgical devices, focus on combining drugs and device therapies and increasing economic factors such as rise in disposable income and health expenditure. The market opportunities lie in the growing awareness especially in the emerging and underdeveloped countries, demand for intraocular lenses, phacoemulsification devices and other devices and therapies. However, factors such as expiration of patents, drying pipelines and major slowdowns in economies may hamper the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of ophthalmic diagnostic & monitoring equipment market which includes optical coherence tomography scanners market, ultra sound imaging systems, fundus camera market, ophthalmoscopes, retinoscope and other market. The surgical devices include cataract surgery device, intraocular lens market, phacoemulsification devices, glaucoma surgery device market and others. The popular drugs include Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin, Restasis, Lumigan and Ganfort, Xalatan/Xalacom, Pataday and other. The drugs include drugs for glaucoma, retinal disorder, dry eye, allergic conjunctivitis, inflammation and conjunctivitis. The end users include hospitals, eye clinics, diagnostic centres and patients.

The major geographies include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia pacific. The North American market is driven high awareness, availability of drugs and devices, better regulatory outreach which leads to increased trust in the devices and drugs. Asia Pacific market to have high growth rate driven by strong markets in China and India. Market includes top players such as Abbot Laboratories, Alcon Inc, Ellex Medical lasers ltd, Essilor international S.A., Allergan Inc, Bausch & Lomb Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson and Johnson and Hoya Corporation.

