Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players2018 – 2028

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers

Key Trends

The overall rise in the number of cataract operations across the globe is the key growth driver for the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. The report indicates that the demand for dispersive ophthalmic viscosurgical devices will exceed other products in the overall market in the coming years. Medium-viscosity dispersive OVDs are expected gain an accelerated momentum in the near future as they will be used in a rising number of cataract surgeries owing to their rheological properties.

The National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research & National Eye Institute states that over 0.2 million individuals across the U.S. are diagnosed with advanced AMD every year. The institute predicts that the number will double by the end of 2020. Thus, the growing number of ocular and ophthalmic conditions across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market in the coming years. Additionally, the high prevalence of diabetes, lifestyle changes, and increasing expenditure on healthcare are also projected to favor market’s growth.

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Market Potential

The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market has a tremendous scope. Besides being used for treating glaucoma and cataracts, ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are being proposed to be used for performing iris implant surgeries. However, product recalls are projected to hamper market’s growth. For instance, a few years ago, Bausch & Lomb recalled about 27 gauge sterile cannula packed in Amvisc Plus and Amvisc and Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices (OVD) to prevent any injury to the patient. Despite product innovation and strong marketing strategies, such setbacks can restrain the global market in the near future. However, the persistently rising number of eye-related problems are likely to present lucrative opportunities as well.

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Presently, North America is leading the global market with U.S. showing a steady demand for ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. Analysts expect that the region will maintain its stance in the coming years due to the high prevalence of cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. The high incidence of diabetes in the region due to improved diagnostics are expected to have a positive impact on the regional market. Furthermore, supportive reimbursement structure and access to better healthcare are projected to propel the regional market in the coming years.

Europe is expected to follow suit due to a rising pool of geriatrics, who are prone to age-related ocular problems such as cataracts. Furthermore, growing awareness about regular checkups is also expected to boost the regional market in the near future. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also expected to show a reasonable growth rate in the coming years due to the high incidence of diabetes in the region that has a high possibility of leading to eye-related complications.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

The key players in the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market are Hyaltech, CIMA Technology, Rayner, and Precision Lens. The report has identified Alcon, Carl-Zeiss, Abbott Medical Optics, and Bausch & Lomb as the leading players in the global market. These players are continuously involved in developing new and improved products. Impactful marketing strategies and product innovation are expected to be the important focal points of these players in the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Size

2.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Production 2014-2025

2.2 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market

2.4 Key Trends for Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….