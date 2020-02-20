Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2020:Competitive Analysis By Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation

The ophthalmic lasers market research report also explains an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and their business strategies with the help of SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. The statistics are indicated in graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. The market drivers and restraints have been explained here using SWOT analysis. The report entails a variety of steps for gathering, recording and analysing data. Ophthalmic lasers report assesses the potential market for a new product to be introduced in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the ophthalmic lasers market are Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and NIDEK Co., Ltd among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased in prevalence of ophthalmic ailments

Increase in geriatric population

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes

Advancement in technology in laser based devices

High cost of equipment and therapy

Availability of alternative therapies

Competitive Analysis:

The global ophthalmic lasers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ophthalmic lasers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

The ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into product, application, end users and geography.

Based on product, the market is segmented into femtosecond laser, excimer lasers, ND:YAG laser, diode lasers and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into refractive error correction, cataract removal, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and other.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and others

Based on geography the ophthalmic lasers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

