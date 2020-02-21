Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Ophthalmic Lasers Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market was valued at USD 969.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1488.31 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Ophthalmic Lasers market are listed in the report.

Alcon Laboratories

(A Novartis AG Company)

Abbott Medical Optics

(A Subsidiary of Abbott)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (A Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Company)

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (A Subsidiary of Ziemer Group Holding AG)

Iridex Corporation

Nidek Co.

Limited