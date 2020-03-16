Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of Ophthalmic Drugs Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

In this report, the global Ophthalmic Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Disease Indication

Dry Eye

Glaucoma

Infection/Inflammation

Retinal Disorders Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Diabetic Retinopathy Others

Allergy

Uveitis

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class

Anti-inflammatory Drugs Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Steroids

Anti-infective Drugs Anti-fungal Drugs Anti-bacterial Drugs Others

Anti-glaucoma Drugs Alpha Agonist Beta Blockers Prostaglandin Analogs Combined Medication Others

Anti-allergy Drugs

Anti-VEGF Agents

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Product Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

