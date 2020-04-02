OPGW Cable Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

In this report, the global OPGW Cable market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players including Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Limited, ZTT International, and Tratos. The key players can be seen to form strategic partnerships with various peers in order to improve their client base globally and strengthen their brand positioning. In June 2018, Prysmian Group completed the acquisition of General Cable Corporation, a U.S.-based developer of copper, aluminum, and fiber optic wires and cables. Prysmian Group acquired the firm by acquisition of all shares of General Cable for US$ 30.00 per share.
Global OPGW Cable Market:
OPGW Cable Market, by Application
- Below 220 KV
- 220-500 KV
- Above 500 KV
OPGW Cable Market, by Type
- Layer Stranding Structure
- Central Tube Structure
OPGW Cable Market Analysis, by Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East &Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
