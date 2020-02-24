Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market Share, Size 2020 Global Growth, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Industry Expansion, Challenges and Forecasts till 2026

Global “Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of Industry based on type, applications, and research regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The market size section gives the Operating Room Equipment Supplies market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Prominent Players Operating In The Market Include:- Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, STERIS plc., Olympus Corporation, Creative Health Tech Private Limited, AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., Brandon Medical Co Ltd, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Torontech Inc., Siemens, Mizuho OSI, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hillrom Services Inc., and others.

About this Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market Report: Operating rooms are the specialized workspaces which need highly functional equipment and of the highest quality for performing the lifesaving procedures by the surgeons and other operating room personnel. The operating room equipment includes surgical booms, surgical displays, operating room integration systems and other instruments which are technologically developed. The surgical and other staff should research the available products from several medical equipment manufacturers and then make the purchasing decisions depending on the quality of equipment, after purchase service and the cost among other factors.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the incidence of cardiovascular disease.

Increase in the demand for catheter for angiography procedures.

Rise in geriatric population

Technology advancement in the development of new catheter

Lack of awareness towards catheter in angioplasty

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

The Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. entered into an agreement for acquiring Voalte, Inc. This acquisition would help the company to accelerate their leadership in the care communications and develops the company’s mobile and digital communication platform and capabilities. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In October 2018, Getinge launched Maquet PowerLED II Surgical Light. This surgical light helped in bringing the best-in-class technology to the Hybrid OR or surgical suites by improving the working conditions for staff and surgeons. This would help the company to expand its product portfolio.

In November 2017, Arthrex Inc. announced its plan for the expansion of its global headquarters. This strategy would help the company to expand its business generating more revenue and also would help to enhance its customer base.

Data Bridge Market Research has segmented the global Operating Room Equipment Supplies market on the basis of type, service, deployment, material, enterprise size, end use, and region:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments and accessories In February 2019, Stryker acquired Arrinex, Inc. This acquisition of Arrinex would highly complement the Stryker’s ENT product portfolio, which is a part of the Neurotechnology business. This strategy would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company and would enhance their customer base.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, nephrology, general surgery, oncosurgery and others In February 2019, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA launched new sterile disposable handles for the polaris lights which would help in simplifying the operating room hygiene procedures. This would help the company to expand its product portfolio.

On the basis end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty surgical centers and ambulatory surgery centers In November 2017, Verb Surgical Inc. and Getinge announced a strategic partnership for developing the digital surgery solutions. The digital surgery solutions would include robotics, advanced instrumentation, advanced visualization, operating room integration, data analytics/AI and connectivity. This would help the company to expand its product portfolio.



Detailed TOC of Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market Research Report: Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market, By Type

8 Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market, by disease type

9 Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market, By Deployment

10 Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market, By End User

11 Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market, By Geography

13 Global Operating Room Equipment Supplies Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

We can also customize this report and provide individual chapters or a region-wise breakdown report such as North America, Europe or Asia.

