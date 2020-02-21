Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Online Takeaway Food Delivery Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market was valued at USD 48.18 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 112.53 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Online Takeaway Food Delivery market are listed in the report.

Delivery Hero Holding GmbH

Domino’s Pizza Foodler Foodpanda GmbH

Grubhub Just Eat Holding